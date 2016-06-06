CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
June 6 Tenneco Inc :
* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $500 million 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020
* Tenneco commences tender offer for its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
* Announces $450 million in 2017-2018 investments throughout Florida, plans to hire more than 2,750 Floridians