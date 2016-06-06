June 6 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Raging River Exploration Inc to highlight 2016 capital
plan
* 2016 Raging River capital program includes $175 million in
investment, which consists of 215-220 new wells
* Raging River will continue to concentrate on technology
advancements in Viking area
* Expects production will continue to grow as enhanced oil
recovery is implemented in Kindersley area over next 10-15 years
* For 10 year vision, expect investing capital of about $3
billion on drilling,enhanced oil recovery
* Investing capital of about $3 billion is in addition to
investing about $1 billion on continuous operations over 10
years
