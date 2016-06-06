June 6 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updates 2016 outlook to reflect
completed property sales and successful preferred equity
offering
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.60 - $2.76
* Sees Q2 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72-$0.76
* Sees 2016 same-property REVPAR growth rate of 2.0 pct -
4.0 pct
* Property revpar growth rate 1.0 pct - 2.25 pct
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
