BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
June 6 Voya Financial
* Voya Financial prices offering of $800 million of senior debt
* Priced registered public offering of $500 million amount of notes due 2026 and $300 million amount of notes due 2046
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.