June 6 Medicines Co
* Prices $350 million of convertible notes
* Says priced its private offering of $350 million in
aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due
2023
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per year,
payable semi-annually
* Expects to use portion of net proceeds of offering to
repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible
notes due 2017
* Conversion rate for notes will initially be 20.4198 shares
of common stock per $1,000 principal amount
* Estimates that net proceeds from offering will be
approximately $339.7 million
* Expects to use approximately $29.5 million of net proceeds
from offering to pay cost of capped call transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: