Bain Capital raises $720 million for life sciences fund
May 23 Private equity firm Bain Capital LP said on Tuesday it had raised $720 million for its first investment fund focused exclusively on the life sciences sector.
June 7 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Air Wisconsin awards exclusive contract to lockheed martin commercial engine solutions as engine MRO provider for CRJ200 fleet
* New agreement also includes two one-year options, which could extend contracted engine MRO services through 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Fabric, a web-based insurance agency that promises new parents accidental death coverage in two minutes, opened for business in New York on Tuesday following the state's approval of its key product, the company said.