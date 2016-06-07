RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces may 2016 rig counts
* Average u.s. Rig count for may 2016 was 408, down 29 from 437 counted in April 2016
* International rig count for may 2016 was 955 up 9 from April 2016, and down 203 from 1,158 counted in may 2015
* International offshore rig count for may 2016 was 229, up 9 from 220 counted in April 2016, and down 55 from 284 counted in may 2015
* Baker Hughes announces may 2016 rig counts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal