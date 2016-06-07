June 7 Cott Corp :

* Deal for approximately EUR 470 million

* Acquisition expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash flows in first full year and provide cash on cash IRR above its cost of equity

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow in second full year

* Intends to finance transaction through combination of incremental borrowings under ABL facility and new debt issuance of unsecured notes

* Cott announces plans to expand its home and office bottled water delivery and office coffee services platform through the acquisition of eden springs in europe