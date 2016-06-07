RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Cott Corp :
* Deal for approximately EUR 470 million
* Acquisition expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash flows in first full year and provide cash on cash IRR above its cost of equity
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow in second full year
* Intends to finance transaction through combination of incremental borrowings under ABL facility and new debt issuance of unsecured notes
* Cott announces plans to expand its home and office bottled water delivery and office coffee services platform through the acquisition of eden springs in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal