RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Updating its full year 2016 guidance
* FY adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $4.80 - $4.95 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.46, revenue view $10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We have made progress toward stabilizing organization over past few months"
* While we recognize that we did not meet timeline for filing Q1 results, with filing expected this week, we will be current in our financial reporting
* "Expect to file our financial results in a timely manner going forward"
* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016, such as our u.s. Dermatology unit"
* Full year 2016 total revenue guidance updated from previous guidance of $11.0 - $11.2 billion
* Full year 2016 adjusted eps (non-gaap) guidance updated from previous guidance of $8.50 - $9 .50
* Q1's results reflect, in part, impact of "significant disruption" this organization has faced over past nine months
* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016"
* "Majority of our businesses are performing according to expectations"
* Valeant pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.60 to $7.00
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal