June 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Updating its full year 2016 guidance

* FY adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $4.80 - $4.95 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.46, revenue view $10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We have made progress toward stabilizing organization over past few months"

* While we recognize that we did not meet timeline for filing Q1 results, with filing expected this week, we will be current in our financial reporting

* "Expect to file our financial results in a timely manner going forward"

* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016, such as our u.s. Dermatology unit"

* Full year 2016 total revenue guidance updated from previous guidance of $11.0 - $11.2 billion

* Full year 2016 adjusted eps (non-gaap) guidance updated from previous guidance of $8.50 - $9 .50

* Q1's results reflect, in part, impact of "significant disruption" this organization has faced over past nine months

* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016"

* "Majority of our businesses are performing according to expectations"

* Valeant pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.60 to $7.00

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.08

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S