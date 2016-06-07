RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 HD Supply Holdings Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces Fiscal 2016 First-Quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90
* Sees q2 2016 sales $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal