RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Walker & Dunlop Inc
* Company will be using available capital to fund approximately $45 million purchase price
* Acquired portfolio comprised of over 480 multifamily,healthcare loans insured by u.s. Department of housing, urban development
* To purchase commercial mortgage servicing rights from oppenheimer multifamily housing & healthcare finance,unit of oppenheimer holdings
* Walker & dunlop to acquire $3.8 billion hud servicing portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal