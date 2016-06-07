June 7 Stingray Digital Group Inc :

* Stingray Digital Group Inc says has received notice of a complaint for patent infringement brought by Music Choice in United States

* Stingray Digital Group Inc says does not use Music Choice patents

* Stingray counters Music Choice's allegations of patent infringement