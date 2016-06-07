June 7 Western Digital Corp :

* Western Digital updates status of conversions of SanDisk convertible notes

* Received notices of conversion from holders of about $919.2 million, or 92% of outstanding principal amount, of their 1.5% convertible 2017 senior notes

* Received notices of conversion from holders of about $1.2 billion, or 83% of outstanding principal amount, of their 0.5% convertible 2020 senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)