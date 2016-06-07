BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Michaels Companies Inc :
* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%
* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%
* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of between $125 million and $135 million
* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects comparable store sales growth of 0.4% to 1.4%
* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects diluted earnings per common share of $0.16 to $0.18
* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects operating income of $87 million to $93 million
* For fiscal 2016, company continues to expect diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.89 and $1.97
* Charles m. Sonsteby has been named to newly created role of vice chairman of Michaels Companies, Inc
* Sonsteby currently serves as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer
* Company has launched a search for a new chief financial officer
* Sonsteby will continue to serve as chief financial officer until a successor has been named.
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Michaels Companies announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.89 to $1.97
* Q1 sales $1.16 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer