BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Vince Holding Corp
* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Growth Inclusive Of Ecommerce Sales In Flat To Low Single digit range
* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures between $10 million and $12 million
* Expects sales to decrease in mid- to high-single digit range for first half of year for 2016
* Expects sales to be flat or increase in mid-single digit range in second half of year for 2016
* Expects net loss per share to be in high-single digit to low-teen's range in first half of year 2016
* Inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016 was $23.4 million compared to $41.2 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2015
* Vince holding corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer