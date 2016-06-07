June 7 Gannett

* Continues to believe that Tribune board should engage constructively with Gannett

* Believes it is imperative for due diligence to occur given apparent series of changes inside Tribune that may diminish its value to co

* Issues statement regarding its $15.00 per share all-Cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)