BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Gannett
* Continues to believe that Tribune board should engage constructively with Gannett
* Believes it is imperative for due diligence to occur given apparent series of changes inside Tribune that may diminish its value to co
* Issues statement regarding its $15.00 per share all-Cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer