BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Canadian National Railway Co :
* President and chief executive officer Claude Mongeau will step down from his role leading CN at end of June
* Appointed Luc Jobin as president and chief executive officer and a member of CN board effective as of July 1st
* Claude Mongeau to step down from his role leading CN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous activists will bury the bodies of eight fellow protesters killed 18 months ago in clashes in northeastern India after the government agreed to consult the tribes on laws impacting their land rights.