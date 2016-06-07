June 7 Canadian National Railway Co :

* President and chief executive officer Claude Mongeau will step down from his role leading CN at end of June

* Appointed Luc Jobin as president and chief executive officer and a member of CN board effective as of July 1st

* Appointed Luc Jobin as president and chief executive officer and a member of CN board effective as of July 1st