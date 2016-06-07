BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Stein Mart Inc
* Revision in Q1 results was required to record additional accruals for actual and anticipated legal settlements
* Revision increases Q1 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses by $675,000
* SG&A expenses for Q1 of 2016 now include $1.4 million of expense for actual and anticipated legal settlements
* Stein Mart, Inc. Revises preliminary first quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer