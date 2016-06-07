June 7 PriceSmart Inc :

* Net warehouse club sales for month of May 2016 were $230.2 million, equal to that recorded in May 2015

* For five-week period ended May 29, 2016, comparable sales for 36 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months decreased 3.4%

* May comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period

* PriceSmart announces May sales; third quarter earnings release dates also announced

* May sales $230.2 million