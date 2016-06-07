BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Raytheon Co, Aerojet Rocketdyne :
* Raytheon, Aerojet Rocketdyne sign new strategic sourcing agreement
* Aerojet Rocketdyne will act as principal and long-term supplier of its legacy portfolio of propulsion systems and energetics products for key weapons programs
* Raytheon says as part of agreement, two companies will jointly pursue affordability initiatives through 2019
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S