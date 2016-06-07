June 7 Raytheon Co, Aerojet Rocketdyne :

* Raytheon, Aerojet Rocketdyne sign new strategic sourcing agreement

* Aerojet Rocketdyne will act as principal and long-term supplier of its legacy portfolio of propulsion systems and energetics products for key weapons programs

* Raytheon says as part of agreement, two companies will jointly pursue affordability initiatives through 2019