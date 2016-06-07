June 7 Anaconda Mining Inc :

* During Q4, company sold 4,253 ounces of gold and generated $6.9 million in revenue at an average sales price of $1,617 per ounce

* Anaconda mining sells over 16,000 ounces of gold in fiscal 2016; generates over $24 mln in revenue; sets annual production records