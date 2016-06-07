June 7 Delcath Systems Inc :

* Notes will be issued at an 8 pct original issue discount

* Aggregate proceeds of $32.2 million will be used to fund Co's ongoing operations, commercial activities & clinical development programs

* Proceeds expected to fund operations through year-end 2017

* Delcath issues $35 million in senior convertible notes to support Melphalan/HDS clinical development and Chemosat European commercialization