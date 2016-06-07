BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says Samurai Top-Line data are expected to be released when available in Q3 of 2016
* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces last patient randomized in samurai phase 3 pivotal trial of lasmiditan in migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer