BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Epiq Systems Inc :
* Epiq systems inc says Epiq to nominate three additional independent directors at Epiq's 2016 annual shareholders' meeting
* Will appoint Jeffrey Galgano, Barry Leblanc and Gregory Share to its slate of directors for 2016 annual meeting of shareholders
* Epiq and villere enter settlement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.