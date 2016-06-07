June 7 Epiq Systems Inc :

* Epiq systems inc says Epiq to nominate three additional independent directors at Epiq's 2016 annual shareholders' meeting

* Will appoint Jeffrey Galgano, Barry Leblanc and Gregory Share to its slate of directors for 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Epiq and villere enter settlement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)