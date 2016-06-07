BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Teck Resources
* Increased aggregate maximum principal amount of notes that may be accepted for purchase in tender offers from us$1 billion to us$1.25 billion
* Teck announces early results of cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer