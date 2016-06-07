BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Six Flags Entertainment
* Intends to use half of proceeds to pay down a portion of company's outstanding senior secured term loan b that matures in 2022
* Private offering of $300 million of senior notes announced by six flags Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer