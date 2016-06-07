BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Gray Television Inc :
* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of $425.0 million of senior notes due 2026
* Gray Television Inc says notes will be company's senior unsecured obligations
* Intends to use proceeds from offering, and cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan entered into in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S