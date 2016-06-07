June 7 Gray Television Inc :

* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of $425.0 million of senior notes due 2026

* Gray Television Inc says notes will be company's senior unsecured obligations

* Intends to use proceeds from offering, and cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan entered into in February 2016