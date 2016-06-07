BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Sequenom Inc :
* Sequenom files patent infringement lawsuit in Australia
* Patent relates to detection of cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT)
* Lawsuit was filed against sonic healthcare, Australian clinical labs and Ariosa Diagnostics Inc in Australian Federal Court
* Seeking all available remedies, including damages (or an account of profits) and orders of restraint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S