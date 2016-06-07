June 7 Sequenom Inc :

* Sequenom files patent infringement lawsuit in Australia

* Patent relates to detection of cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT)

* Lawsuit was filed against sonic healthcare, Australian clinical labs and Ariosa Diagnostics Inc in Australian Federal Court

* Seeking all available remedies, including damages (or an account of profits) and orders of restraint