BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Priced an offering in taiwan of U.S. $1 billion principal amount of 4.70% senior notes due June 23, 2046
* Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.70% and will mature on June 23, 2046
* Manulife announces USD senior notes issue in Taiwan
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.