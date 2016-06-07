June 7 Manulife Financial Corp :

* Priced an offering in taiwan of U.S. $1 billion principal amount of 4.70% senior notes due June 23, 2046

* Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.70% and will mature on June 23, 2046

* Manulife announces USD senior notes issue in Taiwan