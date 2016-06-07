June 7 Vuzix Corp :

* Vuzix Corp says there are no technology transfers or licenses being granted between parties at this stage

* Vuzix Corp says for provision of these services, samples, custom waveguides and projector engines, Vuzix will receive a minimum of $500,000

* Vuzix signs collaboration agreement with global consumer electronics and mobile firm to develop and supply Vuzix see-through optics technologies