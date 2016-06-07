BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Vuzix Corp :
* Vuzix Corp says there are no technology transfers or licenses being granted between parties at this stage
* Vuzix Corp says for provision of these services, samples, custom waveguides and projector engines, Vuzix will receive a minimum of $500,000
* Vuzix signs collaboration agreement with global consumer electronics and mobile firm to develop and supply Vuzix see-through optics technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S