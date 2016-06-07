BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
* AMG announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says offering 2.50 million common shares
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering for expected gross proceeds of approximately $425 million
* AMG announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.