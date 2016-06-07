BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Us Foods Holding Corp :
* US Foods announces launch of debt refinancing transaction
* US Foods Holding Corp says intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term loan b facility of $2,042 million
* Transaction to be financed through $2,300 million 7 year senior secured term loan b facility, additional unsecured senior indebtedness, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S