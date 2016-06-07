June 7 LHC Group Inc

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to LHC Group's 2017 earnings per diluted share by between $0.05 and $0.10

* LHC Group Inc says transactions are expected to have an approximately neutral impact on LHC group's 2016 earnings

* Estimated annualized revenue from transaction is approximately $10.5 million

* LHC Group announces two definitive purchase agreements for home health, hospice and community based services agencies producing approximately $44 million in annualized revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )