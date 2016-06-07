June 7 LHC Group Inc
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to LHC Group's
2017 earnings per diluted share by between $0.05 and $0.10
* LHC Group Inc says transactions are expected to have an
approximately neutral impact on LHC group's 2016 earnings
* Estimated annualized revenue from transaction is
approximately $10.5 million
* LHC Group announces two definitive purchase agreements for
home health, hospice and community based services agencies
producing approximately $44 million in annualized revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)