BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
* 3Sbio will make total contributions of $10 million to joint venture
* 3Sbio will initially own 51% of joint venture while TNK will initially hold remaining 49%.
* tnk will grant JV exclusive license to CEA CAR-T technology and two additional CARS for cellular therapy for greater china market
* Sorrento And 3Sbio Announce CAR-T joint venture in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S