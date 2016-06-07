BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Sapiens International Corporation Nv :
* Expects this transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2017 and beyond
* Transaction is expected to close by end of June 2016
* Sapiens acquires maximum processing, a North American P&C solution provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.