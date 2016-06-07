June 7 Brunswick Resources Inc
* Entered into an option agreement to acquire 29 mining claims located in
Jamesie region of northwestern Quebec
* Will pay $25,000 & issue 1.5 million common shares over period of 3 years
for option to acquire 100% interest in Irene Lake property
* Entered into second option agreement to acquire 14 mining claims located
in jamesie region of Northwestern Quebec
* Brunswick Resources acquires Lake Irene properties in Quebec
