BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
June 7 Seventy Seven Energy Inc :
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. files for court approval of prepackaged reorganization plan
* Says $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity
* Chapter 11 reorganization is expected to conclude within 60 days
* Key component of plan is that all trade creditors, suppliers and contractors will be paid in ordinary course of business
* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course
* All commercial and operational contracts will remain in effect in accordance with their terms preserving rights of all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.