June 7 Seventy Seven Energy Inc :

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. files for court approval of prepackaged reorganization plan

* Says $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity

* Chapter 11 reorganization is expected to conclude within 60 days

* Key component of plan is that all trade creditors, suppliers and contractors will be paid in ordinary course of business

* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course

* All commercial and operational contracts will remain in effect in accordance with their terms preserving rights of all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: