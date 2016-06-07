BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
June 7 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Ratification Vote Will Take Place During Week Of June 20, 2016
* Spirit Airlines And IAM Reach Tentative Agreement Covering Ramp Service Team Members At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.