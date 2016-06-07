June 7 Premier Inc

* $75 million acquisition includes Acro Pharmaceutical Services LLC and Community Pharmacy Services, LLC

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017

* Premier expects to fund transaction with available cash or borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Premier Inc. to acquire specialty pharmacy business from Lincare Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)