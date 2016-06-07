UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 UQM Technologies Inc
* UQM Technologies reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 operating results
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $1.5 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: