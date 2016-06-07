June 7 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

* Authorized a $100 million share repurchase program

* Raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $983 million to $995 million

* Sees 2016 net income of $80 million to $85 million

* Dave & buster's entertainment inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase of 3.25% to 4.25%

* Dave & buster's entertainment, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 revenue $262 million versus I/B/E/S view $251.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S