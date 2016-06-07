UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
* Authorized a $100 million share repurchase program
* Raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $983 million to $995 million
* Sees 2016 net income of $80 million to $85 million
* Dave & buster's entertainment inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase of 3.25% to 4.25%
* Dave & buster's entertainment, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $262 million versus I/B/E/S view $251.4 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: