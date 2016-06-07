June 7 Verint Systems Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* For year ending January 31, 2017, expect total revenue to be similar to year ended January 31, 2016, up or down 2.0%

* Verint systems inc qtrly total revenue $245.4 million versus $ 269.5 million

* For year ending January 31, 2017, expect diluted earnings per share to be similar to year ended January 31, 2016

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $250.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verint reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)