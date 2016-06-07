June 7 Oxford Industries Inc :

* Oxford announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.27 to $1.37

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $256.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.55

* Expects FY 2016 net sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $976.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Q2 net sales in a range from $275 million to $285 million

* Expects Q2 net sales in a range from $275 million to $285 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S