UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 Dermira:
* Dermira announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Also expects to grant to underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of shares sold in offering Source text for Eikon:
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: