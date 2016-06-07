UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 AT&T Inc:
* AT&T Mobility, CWA reach tentative agreement on benefits
* Wages, pension and work rules for union-represented mobility employees are negotiated under separate contracts
* Agreement focuses on benefits, including health care, and will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days Source text for Eikon:
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: