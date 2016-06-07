UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 Healthequity Inc
* Total assets under management as of April 30, 2016 was $4.1 billion, an increase of 61% year over year
* Increasing non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the year ended January 31, 2017 to a range of $0.47 and $0.49 per share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $173.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HealthEquity reports first quarter ended April 30, 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $44 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $173 million to $177 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: