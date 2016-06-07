June 7 Mts Systems
* Proposed offerings consist of 1.5 million common shares,1
million tangible equity units, each tangible equity unit with a
stated amount of $100
* Mts systems corp says intends to use a portion of net
proceeds of tangible equity units to fund cost of capped call
transactions
* Mts systems corp says to use remaining net proceeds of
offerings to partially fund acquisition of pcb
* Mts announces proposed public offering of common stock and
tangible equity units
