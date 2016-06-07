BRIEF-Assura FY PBT 95.2 mln stg vs 28.8 mln stg
* 21.2 pct increase in investment property, to 1.3 billion bln (2016: 1.1 billion bln)
June 7 DBV Technologies SA
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of leading Japanese allergist, Dr. Motohiro Ebisawa, to its scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 7 to June 13