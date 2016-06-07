June 7 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp
* Each common share of Goldrock will be exchanged for 0.1331
of a Fortuna common share
* Exchange ratio implies a total equity value for
arrangement of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted
in--money basis
* Agreement provides for payment by goldrock of c$7.0
million termination fee if agreement is terminated
* Deal to be accretive to Fortuna on all key metrics
including net asset value, reserves, resources and adjusted
cashflow basis
* Consideration to be received by Goldrock shareholders
pursuant to arrangement represents equivalent of c$1.08/Goldrock
share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)