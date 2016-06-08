June 7 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Bank Syndicate has not extended maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility past June 7, 2016

* Bank Syndicate has not extended expiry of revolving period of Twin Butte's $140 million revolving credit facility past june 7, 2016

* Twin Butte provides update on credit facilities

