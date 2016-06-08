BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 7 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Bank Syndicate has not extended maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility past June 7, 2016
* Bank Syndicate has not extended expiry of revolving period of Twin Butte's $140 million revolving credit facility past june 7, 2016
* Twin Butte provides update on credit facilities
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing